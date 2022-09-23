International
Watch as BoJo Accidentally Praises 'Inspirational Leadership of Vladimir Putin'
Watch as BoJo Accidentally Praises 'Inspirational Leadership of Vladimir Putin'
During his first speech as a backbench MP on Thursday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently intended to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin... 23.09.2022
A video has been making the rounds on social media, showing Johnson giving a speech during a general Commons debate on the Ukraine conflict. "Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces, thanks in part to the weapons that we are proud to be offering, I congratulate my right honorable friend (James Heappey) on his description of the work of the UK armed forces, the weapons that we're sending, the huge list...Thanks also, of course, to the inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin," Johnson can be heard saying. The British ex-prime minister was quick to correct himself and apologize to the audience. During his prime ministership, Johnson was an ardent supporter of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky. He visited Ukraine three times after the start of Moscow's special military operation, while his Cabinet introduced a series of tough sanctions against Russia and approved extensive aid to Kiev worth billions of dollars.
russia, uk, boris johnson, vladimir putin
10:19 GMT 23.09.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
During his first speech as a backbench MP on Thursday, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently intended to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin and praise Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, but something went wrong.
A video has been making the rounds on social media, showing Johnson giving a speech during a general Commons debate on the Ukraine conflict.
"Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces, thanks in part to the weapons that we are proud to be offering, I congratulate my right honorable friend (James Heappey) on his description of the work of the UK armed forces, the weapons that we're sending, the huge list...Thanks also, of course, to the inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin," Johnson can be heard saying.
The British ex-prime minister was quick to correct himself and apologize to the audience.
During his prime ministership, Johnson was an ardent supporter of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky. He visited Ukraine three times after the start of Moscow's special military operation, while his Cabinet introduced a series of tough sanctions against Russia and approved extensive aid to Kiev worth billions of dollars.
