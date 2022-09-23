https://sputniknews.com/20220923/us-supreme-court-rules-alabama-can-execute-man-with-non-preferred-method-1101150204.html

US Supreme Court Rules Alabama Can Execute Man With Non-Preferred Method

US Supreme Court Rules Alabama Can Execute Man With Non-Preferred Method

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision ruled that Alabama may execute a death-row inmate using lethal objection despite his requests to... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T16:47+0000

2022-09-23T16:47+0000

2022-09-23T16:47+0000

americas

us

u.s. supreme court

death row

execution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083285915_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_872bd27a8e4fc0a8e18bf2681975de75.jpg

Alabama permits death-row inmates to choose execution by nitrogen hypoxia – a rule introduced in 2018 because of challenges in obtaining the drugs needed for lethal injections. Alan Miller, who was convicted of killing three men in 1999, claims to have filed an application requesting the method that was lost by government staff.A federal court halted Miller’s execution, which was initially set for Thursday, due to the state’s inability to perform the execution by means of nitrogen hypoxia. The judge found that it was likely Miller filed the application but that prison officials misplaced it.However, the Supreme Court overturned the court's ruling on Thursday despite being upheld by a different appellate court earlier in the day.Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the court’s majority decision.Eight executions are currently scheduled in the US before the end of 2022, including four in the state of Oklahoma, three in Texas, and one in Missouri, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). DPIC currently lists Miller’s execution as "failed" after Alabama was not able to execute him via lethal injection Thursday night.

https://sputniknews.com/20220624/scotus-rules-in-favor-of-georgia-death-row-inmates-request-to-die-by-firing-squad-1096607562.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, u.s. supreme court, death row, execution