International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/us-republican-party-unveils-campaign-video-with-footage-from-russia-ukraine-1101157967.html
US Republican Party Unveils Campaign Video With Footage From Russia, Ukraine
US Republican Party Unveils Campaign Video With Footage From Russia, Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Republican party has published a campaign video - “The Preamble to the Commitment to America” - that contains footage of Russia... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T23:42+0000
2022-09-23T23:42+0000
americas
us
republican party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101157824_49:0:1916:1050_1920x0_80_0_0_9c4cdc673f0745283b551a2731b8d404.png
The video is made of a series of fragments designed to inform about the history, achievements and pressing problems of the United States ahead of the November midterms elections and is accompanied by an off-screen voice narration.Some of the footage on the video was not filmed in the United States, but in Russia, Ukraine and Slovakia.Two video snippets, one presenting oil pumps and a boy running across a field with an airplane in his hands, were actually filmed in the Volgograd region by Russian filmmaker Serg Grbanoff.&nbsp; The filmmaker informed the HuffPost about the fact that he took the video.Similarly, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee released in 2020 a digital advertisement as part of the then-President Donald Trump’s campaign that called upon people to support US troops and used a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and Russian models in military uniforms.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101157824_282:0:1682:1050_1920x0_80_0_0_11e4eb5c13a901565281bf125105828b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, republican party
us, republican party

US Republican Party Unveils Campaign Video With Footage From Russia, Ukraine

23:42 GMT 23.09.2022
Republican Party Campaign video - “The Preamble to the Commitment to America” - contains footage of Russia and Ukraine
Republican Party Campaign video - “The Preamble to the Commitment to America” - contains footage of Russia and Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Republican party has published a campaign video - “The Preamble to the Commitment to America” - that contains footage of Russia and Ukraine.
The video is made of a series of fragments designed to inform about the history, achievements and pressing problems of the United States ahead of the November midterms elections and is accompanied by an off-screen voice narration.
Some of the footage on the video was not filmed in the United States, but in Russia, Ukraine and Slovakia.
Two video snippets, one presenting oil pumps and a boy running across a field with an airplane in his hands, were actually filmed in the Volgograd region by Russian filmmaker Serg Grbanoff.  The filmmaker informed the HuffPost about the fact that he took the video.
Similarly, the Trump Make America Great Again Committee released in 2020 a digital advertisement as part of the then-President Donald Trump’s campaign that called upon people to support US troops and used a stock photo of Russian-made fighter jets and Russian models in military uniforms.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала