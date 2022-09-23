https://sputniknews.com/20220923/us-lifting-cyprus-arms-embargo-will-fuel-weapons-buildup-on-both-sides-of-island---tatar-1101114431.html

US Lifting Cyprus Arms Embargo Will Fuel Weapons Buildup on Both Sides of Island - Tatar

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The US decision to lift the weapons embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration will spark an arms buildup on the north and south... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

The State Department last week lifted all defense trade restrictions on Cyprus after determining it met US legal requirements by denying Russian vessels access to ports and implementing anti-money laundering reforms.On Saturday, Turkey's defense ministry, in a statement condemning the move, said Ankara will continue to guarantee the existence, security and serenity of the Turkish Cypriots.North Cyprus and Turkey, he added, protested this decision because it will provide more ammunition to Greek Cyprus, which already has plenty of arms.Lifting the embargo has complicated the situation, he added, and does not help prospects for a solution in Cyprus.The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 with Turkey's backing, although the island has been de facto divided since 1974. In late June, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades expressed his readiness to resume negotiations under UN auspices.

