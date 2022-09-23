https://sputniknews.com/20220923/ukraine-russia-exchange-prisoners-legal-blows-for-trump-1101104442.html
Ukraine, Russia Exchange Prisoners; Legal Blows for Trump
We’re talking surprise prisoner exchanges, a new role for Saudi Arabia, and the end of the run for Fat Leonard. 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
Author Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins Misfit Michelle Witte to talk about the Saudi-brokered prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. He also gets into the cost of living protests in Europe, and the impact of upcoming elections in Italy on EU solidarity.Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African Newswire, joins the show to talk about developments in Ethiopia, where a major new phase of the war between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be underway. He also discusses calls by the African Union at the UN General Assembly for more geopolitical recognition of the African continent.Law and Public Policy Professor Robert Hockett, who is also senior counsel at Westwood Capital and a fellow of The Century Foundation, joins the show to talk about cryptocurrency fraud and its implications for the broader financial system, as well as the possibility of a commercial real estate crash in the US.Journalist and author Dan Lazare discusses the decision by a judge to allow the DOJ access to classified documents taken from Donald Trump’s residence, and the sticking power of fraud charges made against Trump and his associates. He also discusses the steady social decline of the US, the revelation that a key Russiagate figure was a paid FBI informant, and the possibility of reconciliation between Syria and Turkey.Investigative journalist Greg Palast discusses voter suppression in Georgia, and how to prevent tactics used in that state from spreading across the country.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
