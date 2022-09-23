https://sputniknews.com/20220923/uk-may-revoke-about-570-eu-environmental-laws-reports-say-1101141176.html

UK May Revoke About 570 EU Environmental Laws, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The parliament of the United Kingdom is studying the possibility of revoking 570 environmental laws from the national legislation system, UK... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

The UK parliament is studying the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill 2022 that is aimed at dealing with the pending EU legislation by either assimilating it into national legislation or abolishing it altogether.According to The Guardian newspaper, if the bill is adopted then the current 570 environmental laws as well as hundreds more covering different spheres could be removed or rewritten. This could leave key aspects of wildlife protection deregulated and unprotected, which goes against the post-Brexit promise of the government to halt the decline of nature by 2030, the newspaper reported.Experts believe that the December 2023 deadline is too tight for the government to mitigate all consequences of the law-scrapping procedure, according to the newspaper.

