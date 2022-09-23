https://sputniknews.com/20220923/uk-may-be-in-recession-says-boe-as-it-warns-support-package-risks-adding-to-inflationary-pressure-1101113153.html

UK May Be in Recession, Says BoE as It Warns Support Package Risks 'Adding to Inflationary Pressure’

This Friday the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, is expected to unveil the so-called emergency tax-cutting mini-budget outlining the key...

The Bank of England (BoE) governor, Andrew Bailey, warned Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng ahead of Friday’s fiscal event that the UK economy may already be in recession and interest rates may be hiked even further after the tax-cutting mini-budget is unveiled, UK media outlets reported.As Kwarteng is to reveal the plan conceived by the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss containing measures aimed at helping households and businesses cope with the cost of living crunch, the BoE raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points from 1.75% to 2.25% on September 22.The bank’s seventh consecutive rise to a benchmark level last registered during the global financial crisis of 2008 came as inflation in the UK was at 9.9% year-on-year - well above the bank’s 2% target. Furthermore, the BOE predicted that the GDP would contract by 0.1% in the third quarter amid a slump in consumer spending and weaker activity for manufacturing and construction sectors. This is down from a previous forecast of 0.4% growth.At its meeting, the BoE’s monetary policy committee (MPC) emphasized that the economic strategies drummed up by Truss’s new government were fraught with further inflationary pressures.According to Bailey, the MPC would be assessing the impact of the government’s plan, presupposing introducing energy price caps and tax cuts, ahead of the committee’s next borrowing decision in November.“All else equal ... this will add to inflationary pressures in the medium term,” Bailey warned Kwarteng about the household energy cap.The BoE said in its release on Thursday that along with the continuing volatility in wholesale gas prices, there had been signs since August of “continuing strength in domestically generated inflation.” According to the Bank of England, the consumer prices index would peak at just below 11% this autumn rather than exceed 13%. However, it added in its release:‘Breaking ‘Cycle of Stagnation’The BoE warning comes as The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, is expected to unveil the government’s major package of support designed to break the economy’s “cycle of stagnation” through tax cuts and infrastructure reforms.In his speech at the House of Commons Kwarteng will unveil a package of over 30 measures as part of the Treasury’s “Growth Plan,” including relief for households facing high energy bills.The announcements will include an estimated £30 billion-worth of tax cuts, such as a reversal of the national insurance increase (introduced by Boris Johnson's government in April to pay for social care and tackling National Health Service backlog), scrapping the planned rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent, and removing green levies. Ditching the cap on bankers’ bonuses is reportedly to come as part of wider City deregulation.Among the upcoming announcements are new investment zones for 38 local and mayoral authorities in England that will offer “targeted” tax cuts for local businesses, allowing companies to “increase productivity” and create new jobs. Furthermore, some 100 new infrastructure projects are to be accelerated across transport, energy and the digital sphere to achieve a targeted economy growth rate of 2.5% a year.In defense of reported plans to lift the cap on bankers bonuses and the ban on fracking, the chancellor is expected to tell MPs that the new government intends to be “bold and unashamed in pursuing growth – even where that means taking difficult decisions”.

