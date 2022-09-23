https://sputniknews.com/20220923/turkey-israel-negotiating-gas-transportation-to-europe---erdogans-spokesman-1101156214.html

Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation to Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman

Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation to Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey and Israel have been negotiating the transportation of gas to the European Union, with countries' delegations scheduled to hold a... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T21:24+0000

2022-09-23T21:24+0000

2022-09-23T21:24+0000

world

turkey

eu

israel

gas

gas shipments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103157/45/1031574558_0:276:3468:2227_1920x0_80_0_0_788bfcdbd8ccc22533e621472db5f835.jpg

Gas from the Eastern Mediterranean could become an alternative to Russian supplies for the EU, Kalin said in May, adding that Ankara was ready to be part of this process.The EU has been looking for alternatives for Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on Russian energy supplies after the country started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, eu, israel, gas, gas shipments