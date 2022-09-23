International
Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation to Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman
Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation to Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey and Israel have been negotiating the transportation of gas to the European Union, with countries' delegations scheduled to hold a... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
Gas from the Eastern Mediterranean could become an alternative to Russian supplies for the EU, Kalin said in May, adding that Ankara was ready to be part of this process.The EU has been looking for alternatives for Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on Russian energy supplies after the country started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.
Turkey, Israel Negotiating Gas Transportation to Europe - Erdogan's Spokesman

21:24 GMT 23.09.2022
A Turkish technician checks the valves at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri, near Istanbul, Turkey.
A Turkish technician checks the valves at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri, near Istanbul, Turkey. file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
© AP Photo / Murad Sezer
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey and Israel have been negotiating the transportation of gas to the European Union, with countries' delegations scheduled to hold a meeting on the issue in October, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.
Gas from the Eastern Mediterranean could become an alternative to Russian supplies for the EU, Kalin said in May, adding that Ankara was ready to be part of this process.
"These negotiations [between Turkey and Israel] are underway, as far as I know, the next meeting will be held in October," Kalin told reporters, when asked the relevant question.
The EU has been looking for alternatives for Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end dependence on Russian energy supplies after the country started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil.
