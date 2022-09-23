https://sputniknews.com/20220923/trump-us-needs-president-who-can-go-toe-to-toe-with-fierce-smart-tough-leaders-like-xi-putin-1101122497.html

Trump: US Needs President Who Can Go Toe to Toe With 'Fierce, Smart, Tough' Leaders Like Xi, Putin

The former president has repeatedly slammed his successor as “weak and stupid,” “unprepared” and “mentally unfit” for office, ramping up his criticisms amid... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

The United States is going to hell in a handbasket, and needs a “strong” leader at the helm, according to Donald Trump.“I said this the other day – that you could go all over Hollywood and try and get somebody to play the role of President Xi, the president of China. There is no actor like that, there’s nobody like that. These are fierce people, he’s a fierce man. I was a very good friend of his until Covid came in then I gave him up, I said ‘this is too much’,” Trump said.The former president patted himself on the back over his administration’s trade policy, recalling that he’d made an “unbelievable” trade deal with China in 2020, and got rid of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he dubbed “the worst trade deal ever made.”The business mogul said he would rather see Biden “succeed incredibly” as president, even if it meant a tougher election or even a loss for himself if he faced off against the Democrat.Trump’s well wishes are a change in tone for the former president, who continues to maintain that he was “robbed” of victory in the 2020 election, and who has attacked Biden relentlessly for the past year-and-a-half over his administration’s handling of the crisis at the border, inflation, ballooning gas prices, the crises in Ukraine and over Taiwan, and other domestic and foreign problems.Trump has repeatedly hinted at making another run for office in 2024, in spite of threats of criminal prosecution by the Justice Department over the alleged illegal removal and handling of classified documents. Biden has already indicated that he plans to run again, in spite of behind-the-scenes consternation among Democrats that the president’s record-low approval rating is dragging the rest of the party down.

