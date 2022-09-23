https://sputniknews.com/20220923/trump-2nd-term-would-bring-back-best-ever--relationship-with-hungary-foreign-minister-says-1101137629.html

Trump 2nd Term Would Bring Back 'Best-Ever' Relationship With Hungary, Foreign Minister Says

During his stint in the Oval Office Donald Trump praised Hungarian Prime Minister, describing him as “like me, a little controversial,” and brushing off... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

If former President Donald Trump was reelected for a second term in office in 2024 Hungary could hope to resume the "best-ever political relationship" the two countries had enjoyed during his administration, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Fox News Digital.The 77th session of the UN General Assembly takes place in New York on September 20-23, 2022.Trump has repeatedly hinted at making another run for office in 2024, in spite of threats of criminal prosecution by the Justice Department over the alleged illegal removal and handling of classified documents.Indeed, during his tenure, the ex-president dismissed concerns voiced by some members of the US Congress about Hungary’s “downward democratic trajectory.”Trump had also lauded Orban for sharing his tough stance regarding the issue of immigration.‘Patriotic Center-Right’When asked to comment on accusations that Hungary, where Prime Minister Victor Orban was reelected to his fourth term this year, had been violating European values, Szijjarto said the European Union only defines democracy as "in case the liberals are governing."The Hungarian Foreign Minister hailed "revolutionary changes" to his country’s automotive industry over the past decade. As an example, he cited the launch of electric battery manufacturing in Hungary as one of the "five biggest investments in Europe." He also mentioned that Hungary was the first European Union country to approve the Paris Climate Agreement and had reduced its emissions, with a goal toward going carbon-neutral by 2050.Sanction Policy ‘Has Not Delivered’The Hungarian Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s vehement opposition to further sanctions on Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine. The self-harming restrictive measures already in place have hurt other countries much more, despite being introduced to “cripple” the Russian economy, Szijjarto said.For months now, since Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, Hungarian PM Orban has criticized the European Union over its sanctions policy. Furthermore, while the US and its European allies have committed tens of billions of dollars in military and economic support for the Kiev regime, Budapest has refused to allow NATO military equipment to be transferred to Ukraine through Hungary. It repeatedly called for urgent peace negotiations between Moscow and the West to end the security crisis.Russia has been repeatedly warning of the dangers of weapons shipments only serving to prolong the Ukraine conflict, as well as the threat that they could wind up on the international arms black market thanks to the corruption rampant there under the Kiev authorities.

