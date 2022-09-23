International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/sri-lankas-inflation-reaches-70-as-crisis-hit-economy-continues-to-struggle-with-high-food-prices-1101118796.html
Sri Lanka’s Inflation Reaches 70% as Crisis-Hit Economy Continues to Struggle With High Food Prices
Sri Lanka’s Inflation Reaches 70% as Crisis-Hit Economy Continues to Struggle With High Food Prices
Facing depleting forex reserves, the Sri Lankan government is desperately awaiting disbursement of $2.9 billion in funds from the IMF, which would bolster the... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T10:04+0000
2022-09-23T10:04+0000
world
sri lanka
imf
inflation
japan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101120410_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce99eb60225d854180d2bb224163426.jpg
Consumer inflation in Sri Lanka hit 70.2 percent for the month of August, largely driven by high prices of food items, which recorded a year-on-year increase of 84.4 percent compared to last August.Inflation in the category of non-food items in August was recorded at 57.1 percent, as compared to 52.1 percent in July, according to the latest figures released by Sri Lanka’s Department of Census and Statistics.The overall inflation rate in the month of July was recorded at 66.7 percent.Sri Lanka’s Central Bank said last month the inflation would start tapering off once it reached 70 percent. The gloomy economic figures have been released as President Ranil Wickremesinghe awaits a formal nod from the country’s foreign creditors — India, China, Japan, other countries, and private bondholders — to restructure their respective loans.The Sri Lankan government earlier this month clinched a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), under which the Western lender would disburse a $2.9 billion package to the cash-starved economy. However, the disbursement of the IMF funds is contingent upon Colombo’s foreign creditors agreeing to restructure their loans.On Thursday, ambassadors from 23 lender countries assured their support to the Sri Lankan government in restructuring their loans when they met Wickremesinghe at a forum at the president’s office in Colombo.Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena told local media that officials from lender countries, including from China, India, and Japan, will hold online discussions with Colombo to make concrete plans to restructure the debt.The country of 22 million has been facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades spurred by depleting forex reserves, leading to the island nation being unable to pay for imports of food, fuel, medicines, and other essential items.In April, Colombo announced that it would be defaulting on its foreign debt to the tune of $51 billion in view of the economic crisis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/sri-lanka-considering-joining-russias-payment-system-mir---minister-of-transport-1100888746.html
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101120410_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_973a4d5c98cac3156080477ec332903d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka, imf, inflation, japan
sri lanka, imf, inflation, japan

Sri Lanka’s Inflation Reaches 70% as Crisis-Hit Economy Continues to Struggle With High Food Prices

10:04 GMT 23.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISHARA S. KODIKARAA vegetable vendor waits for customers at a market in Colombo on September 20, 2022.
A vegetable vendor waits for customers at a market in Colombo on September 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISHARA S. KODIKARA
Subscribe
International
India
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
Facing depleting forex reserves, the Sri Lankan government is desperately awaiting disbursement of $2.9 billion in funds from the IMF, which would bolster the government’s ability to pay for imports of food and other essential items.
Consumer inflation in Sri Lanka hit 70.2 percent for the month of August, largely driven by high prices of food items, which recorded a year-on-year increase of 84.4 percent compared to last August.
Inflation in the category of non-food items in August was recorded at 57.1 percent, as compared to 52.1 percent in July, according to the latest figures released by Sri Lanka’s Department of Census and Statistics.
The overall inflation rate in the month of July was recorded at 66.7 percent.
Sri Lanka’s Central Bank said last month the inflation would start tapering off once it reached 70 percent.

Meanwhile, official statistics released this month showed that the economy had shrunk by 8.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

The gloomy economic figures have been released as President Ranil Wickremesinghe awaits a formal nod from the country’s foreign creditors — India, China, Japan, other countries, and private bondholders — to restructure their respective loans.
A protestor holds Sri Lankan flag outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
World
Sri Lanka Considering Joining Russia's Payment System Mir - Minister of Transport
17 September, 03:37 GMT
The Sri Lankan government earlier this month clinched a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), under which the Western lender would disburse a $2.9 billion package to the cash-starved economy. However, the disbursement of the IMF funds is contingent upon Colombo’s foreign creditors agreeing to restructure their loans.
On Thursday, ambassadors from 23 lender countries assured their support to the Sri Lankan government in restructuring their loans when they met Wickremesinghe at a forum at the president’s office in Colombo.
Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena told local media that officials from lender countries, including from China, India, and Japan, will hold online discussions with Colombo to make concrete plans to restructure the debt.
The country of 22 million has been facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades spurred by depleting forex reserves, leading to the island nation being unable to pay for imports of food, fuel, medicines, and other essential items.
In April, Colombo announced that it would be defaulting on its foreign debt to the tune of $51 billion in view of the economic crisis.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала