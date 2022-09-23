https://sputniknews.com/20220923/spains-civil-guard-says-arrested-49-members-of-drug-dealer-group-1101154427.html

Spain’s Civil Guard Says Arrested 49 Members of Drug Dealer Group

Spain’s Civil Guard Says Arrested 49 Members of Drug Dealer Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Civil Guard said on Friday that it arrested 49 members of a drug trafficking organization and seized more than 14 tonnes (almost... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T20:14+0000

2022-09-23T20:14+0000

2022-09-23T20:14+0000

world

spain

spain's civil guard

drug trafficking

drug smugglers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102317/60/1023176097_0:198:3801:2336_1920x0_80_0_0_7ef05f84705d08f131ce0ab344754bfe.jpg

"The Civil Guard, within the framework of the Baree operation, has arrested 49 members of a criminal organization that transported large quantities of hashish on the coast of [southwestern Spanish city] Cadiz and along the Guadalquivir river. In total, more than 14 tonnes of hashish have been seized," the agency said in a statement.According to the statement, this organization had huge volumes of drug trafficking, and in one month the criminals managed to transport 20 tonnes of hashish from Morocco to Spain.The investigation began in December 2021, when law enforcement officers discovered that a criminal organization, led by several people with criminal experience in drug dealing, was transporting large amounts of hashish along the coast of Cadiz.

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

spain, spain's civil guard, drug trafficking, drug smugglers