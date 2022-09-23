https://sputniknews.com/20220923/s-korean-president-caught-slamming-those-fckers-in-us-congress-on-hot-mic-his-office-denies-it-1101137302.html

S Korean President Caught Slamming 'Those F*ckers' in US Congress on Hot Mic, His Office Denies It

S Korean President Caught Slamming 'Those F*ckers' in US Congress on Hot Mic, His Office Denies It

A spokeswoman for the South Korean president’s office claimed that Yoon Suk-yeol was actually referring to South Korean lawmakers rather than to their US... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T14:43+0000

2022-09-23T14:43+0000

2022-09-23T14:43+0000

world

joe biden

south korea

president

us congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101136790_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41464a154b1b53096206837bec801307.jpg

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has denied insulting US lawmakers after he was caught on a hot mic making what appeared to be a rather disparaging remark about the US Congress.The incident occurred on Wednesday after Yoon briefly met with US President Joe Biden at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York, where the POTUS pledged some $6 billion towards a campaign aimed at tackling AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria worldwide.“It would be so humiliating for Biden if these idiots don’t pass it in Congress,” the South Korean president was heard telling a group of aides, as quoted by The Washington Post.AFP, however, translated what Yoon said as "How could Biden not lose damn face if these f*ckers do not pass it in Congress?"While a video of Yoon making the remark has gone viral, his office’s spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye insisted that the South Korean president had "no reason to talk about the US or utter the word 'Biden'".During a press briefing in New York on Thursday, Kim claimed that Yoon had merely used another Korean word that sounds similar to “Biden,” and that he was referring to South Korean lawmakers rather than to their US counterparts.Nevertheless, quite a few South Korean social media users seemed certain that Yoon did say “Biden,” with one netizen remarking that "it is utterly shameful and embarrassing for our kids that our presidential office has come up with such an excuse," AFP notes.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

joe biden, south korea, president, us congress