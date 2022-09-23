https://sputniknews.com/20220923/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1101123185.html
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T10:33+0000
2022-09-23T10:33+0000
2022-09-23T10:45+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875864_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e0d6367dc18533b39046406dbad368.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video conference on Friday, September 23. The meeting comes two days after the president signed a decree on partial mobilization in Russia in order "to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity," as well as Donbass and the territories liberated during the special military operation in Ukraine.Earlier in the day, referendums started in the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, with local residents going to the polls to vote whether they want to join Russia.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875864_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_332eee36b7601a93d021abea79cf31ba.jpg
Putin holds meeting with Security Council members
Putin holds meeting with Security Council members
2022-09-23T10:33+0000
true
PT4M58S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russian security council, видео
vladimir putin, russian security council, видео
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
10:33 GMT 23.09.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 23.09.2022)
Since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular meetings with members of the Security Council to discuss the progress of the operation.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via video conference on Friday, September 23.
The meeting comes two days after the president signed a decree on partial mobilization
in Russia in order "to protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity," as well as Donbass and the territories liberated during the special military operation in Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, referendums started in the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the liberated territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, with local residents going to the polls to vote whether they want to join Russia.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.