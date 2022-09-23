https://sputniknews.com/20220923/riverdale-actor-sentenced-to-life-for-murdering-his-mother-planned-to-kill-justin-trudeau-1101134036.html

Riverdale Actor Sentenced to Life For Murdering His Mother Planned to Kill Justin Trudeau

On Wednesday, actor Ryan Grantham, known for playing Jeffry Augustine in "Riverdale," was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in 2020.

Ryan Grantham, the 24-year-old Canadian actor who murdered his mother, was plotting to assassinate Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to prosecutors.After killing his mother, Barbara Waite, Grantham packed a car with three guns, ammunition and the 12 Molotov cocktails he had made and started the approximately 3,000-mile drive from his home in British Columbia to to Rideau Cottage in the nation's capital Ottawa, where Trudeau lives, according to the statement he gave to police. He also considered the possibility of a mass shooting at Vancouver's Simon Fraser University or on the Lions Gate Bridge. He had driven almost 125 miles before he decided to turn around and drive to a Vancouver police station, where he confessed to the crime.The crime itself occurred on 31 March 2020. Ryan shot his 64-year-old mother Barbara Waite in the back of the head, then filmed a video with her body. Ryan spent the past two-and-a-half years in custody and underwent different psychological examinations there.

