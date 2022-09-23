https://sputniknews.com/20220923/requirement-for-peace-zelensky-demands-punishment-of-propagandists-during-un-speech-1101110872.html
Requirement for Peace? Zelensky Demands Punishment of 'Propagandists' During UN Speech
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a wide-variety of topics from all over the world including the status of the JCPOA... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a wide-variety of topics from all over the world including the status of the JCPOA, Ukranian President Zelensky's speech, and the rocky relationship between the U.S. and Iran.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentDr. Adriana Garriga-Lopez - associate professor of anthropology at Florida Atlantic UniversityIn the first hour, our hosts were joined by Ted Rall to discuss the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump and members of his family.In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the spark of the US and Iran at the UN meeting, the state of the JCPOA, and the Ukraine/Russian prisoner exchange.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Dr. Adriana Garriga-Lopez on the current state of Puerto Rico after being hit with yet another devastating hurricane after being unable to recover from hurricane Maria, almost 5 years ago and how the US government has left the people of Puerto Rico to suffer.
Requirement for Peace? Zelensky Demands Punishment of 'Propagandists' During UN Speech
On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discuss a wide-variety of topics from all over the world including the status of the JCPOA, Ukrainian President Zelensky's speech, and the rocky relationship between the US and Iran.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Dr. Adriana Garriga-Lopez - associate professor of anthropology at Florida Atlantic University
In the first hour, our hosts were joined by Ted Rall to discuss the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump and members of his family.
In the second hour, Manila and Jamarl were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the spark of the US and Iran at the UN meeting, the state of the JCPOA, and the Ukraine/Russian prisoner exchange.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Dr. Adriana Garriga-Lopez on the current state of Puerto Rico after being hit with yet another devastating hurricane after being unable to recover from hurricane Maria, almost 5 years ago and how the US government has left the people of Puerto Rico to suffer.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik