Police Question Two Men Over King Charles 'Cash-For-Honours' Claims
Police Question Two Men Over King Charles 'Cash-For-Honours' Claims
UK-resident Saudi billionaire Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz, who holds the Scottish aristocratic title of Lord of Abernethy, donated large sums to help... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
London's Metropolitan Police have questioned two men in the ongoing cash-for-honours investigation linked to King Charles III."On Tuesday, 6 September, police interviewed a man aged in his 50s and a man aged in his 40s under caution in relation to offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925," a Scotland Yard spokesman told the Mail Online.The met is probing the relationship between the new king's charity the Prince's Foundation and one of its donors, Saudi billionaire Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz.Michael Fawcett, a former aide to Charles who worked for the charity, has been accused of promising Bin Mahfouz UK citizenship and a knighthood as a CBE — Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — in return for hefty donations.The Saudi tycoon, who also holds the Scottish aristocratic title of Lord and baron of Abernethy, was knighted in a private ceremony at Buckingham palace in 2016 after paying large sums for refurbishments to royal estates in Scotland, including Dumfries House.Charles has said he has "no knowledge" of any quid pro quo arrangement.
London's Metropolitan Police have questioned two men in the ongoing cash-for-honours investigation linked to King Charles III
"On Tuesday, 6 September, police interviewed a man aged in his 50s and a man aged in his 40s under caution in relation to offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925," a Scotland Yard spokesman told the Mail Online
"The investigation remains ongoing and we will not be providing a running commentary on its progress," the spokesman stressed, adding that no arrests had yet been made.
The met is probing the relationship between the new king's charity the Prince's Foundation and one of its donors, Saudi billionaire Dr Mahfouz Marei Mubarak Bin Mahfouz.
Michael Fawcett
, a former aide to Charles who worked for the charity, has been accused of promising Bin Mahfouz UK citizenship and a knighthood as a CBE — Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — in return for hefty donations.
The Saudi tycoon, who also holds the Scottish aristocratic title of Lord and baron of Abernethy, was knighted in a private ceremony at Buckingham palace in 2016 after paying large sums for refurbishments to royal estates in Scotland, including Dumfries House.
Charles has said he has "no knowledge" of any quid pro quo arrangement.