Passengers Braced for 'Very Significant' Disruption as UK Train Drivers Plan Three Strikes in a Week
Passengers Braced for 'Very Significant' Disruption as UK Train Drivers Plan Three Strikes in a Week
The United Kingdom has witnessed a wave of strikes as inflation in the country has reached record levels. Lawyers, airport employees and postal service workers...
In October, Rail services in the UK will come to a standstill as the country faces three strikes in one week, according to The Guardian.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced a national strike where more than 40,000 workers will walk out on 8 October.At the same time, the train drivers' union ASLEF will strike a week earlier, on 1 October (which the RMT also has scheduled as a strike day), and on 5 October.After the announcements, Network Rail warned of “very significant disruption” for passengers.ASLEF has already postponed planned strikes by drivers on 15 and 17 September because of the Queen's death.In recent months, the UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions because of record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, postmen, and other workers have been protesting against job cuts and low pay, and have demanded that working conditions be improved.
In October, Rail services in the UK will come to a standstill as the country faces three strikes in one week, according to The Guardian.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced a national strike where more than 40,000 workers will walk out on 8 October.
"We welcome this more positive approach from the government to engage with us as a first step to finding a suitable settlement. However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," Mick Lynch, general-secretary of the RMT, said as quoted by The Guardian.
At the same time, the train drivers' union ASLEF will strike a week earlier, on 1 October (which the RMT also has scheduled as a strike day), and on 5 October.
After the announcements, Network Rail warned of “very significant disruption” for passengers.
ASLEF has already postponed planned strikes
by drivers on 15 and 17 September because of the Queen's death.
In recent months, the UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions because of record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, postmen, and other workers have been protesting against job cuts and low pay, and have demanded that working conditions be improved.