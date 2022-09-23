https://sputniknews.com/20220923/passengers-braced-for-very-significant-disruption-as-uk-train-drivers-plan-three-strikes-in-a-week-1101112907.html

Passengers Braced for 'Very Significant' Disruption as UK Train Drivers Plan Three Strikes in a Week

The United Kingdom has witnessed a wave of strikes as inflation in the country has reached record levels. Lawyers, airport employees and postal service workers... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

In October, Rail services in the UK will come to a standstill as the country faces three strikes in one week, according to The Guardian.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced a national strike where more than 40,000 workers will walk out on 8 October.At the same time, the train drivers' union ASLEF will strike a week earlier, on 1 October (which the RMT also has scheduled as a strike day), and on 5 October.After the announcements, Network Rail warned of “very significant disruption” for passengers.ASLEF has already postponed planned strikes by drivers on 15 and 17 September because of the Queen's death.In recent months, the UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions because of record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, postmen, and other workers have been protesting against job cuts and low pay, and have demanded that working conditions be improved.

