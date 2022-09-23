https://sputniknews.com/20220923/pashinyan-says-peace-treaty-possible-if-azerbaijan-recognizes-armenias-territorial-integrity-1101114256.html

Pashinyan Says Peace Treaty Possible If Azerbaijan Recognizes Armenia's Territorial Integrity

In any other case Azerbaijan will use the border delimitation issue to make new territorial claims and escalate the situation, the Armenian prime minister expects.Pashinyan considers a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be one of the key factors of regional stability, where the rights and security of Armenians living in the region must be guaranteed.Armenia's aim is the establishment of long-term stability, security and peace and the country is committed to continuing diplomatic efforts to reach this goal, Pashinyan said.Hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the early hours of September 13, in an area unrelated to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said it started an offensive responding to an Armenian "provocation." Armenia said Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenian civilian towns with no military infrastructure. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire later on September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect late on September 14.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation in relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. However, the situation in the region has remained tense, with intermittent clashes between the two countries.

