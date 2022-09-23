International
Over 20 Chinese Tourists Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Cambodia's Coast, Reports Say
Over 20 Chinese Tourists Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Cambodia's Coast, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As a result of a storm that capsized a wooden boat off Cambodia’s southwestern coast 23 Chinese citizens went missing, Cambodian newspaper... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
08:49 GMT 23.09.2022
© AP Photo / ANDY EAMESDawn breaks over the Mekong River as small fishing boats drift downstream casting their nets in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 29, 2002
