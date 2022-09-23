https://sputniknews.com/20220923/over-150-illegal-migrants-found-in-abandoned-trailer-in-southern-mexico---police-1101112034.html
Over 150 Illegal Migrants Found in Abandoned Trailer in Southern Mexico - Police
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Police officers in the Mexican state of Chiapas have found an abandoned trailer on the side of a highway with 153 illegal migrants from Central America inside, the state police said on Thursday.
"Foreigners, 144 Guatemalans, 6 Nicaraguans, and 3 Salvadoreans, have been rescued from the trailer of an abandoned Kenworth vehicle with Mexico City plates parked near a federal highway," the police said on the website.
The rescued migrants, who were on their way to the US border, have received medical and psychological assistance and then have been handed over to the migration authorities.
Over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the US President Joe Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state, and federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.