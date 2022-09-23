https://sputniknews.com/20220923/online-last-minute-sales-phase-for-world-cup-qatar-2022-to-begin-on-september-27---fifa-1101111183.html
Online Last-Minute Sales Phase for World Cup Qatar 2022 to Begin on September 27 - FIFA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The last stage of online tickets sales for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will begin at 12.00 p.m. Doha time (09:00 GMT) on September 27, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Thursday.
"The online Last-Minute Sales Phase on FIFA.com/tickets starts at 11:00 CEST / 12:00 (midday) Doha time on 27 September 2022 and runs until the end of the competition on 18 December 2022," the association said on the website.
The organizing committee of the World Cup said earlier that some 2.45 million tickets had been sold for the first tournament in the Arab world. The majority of tickets had been bought by residents of Qatar, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany.
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is scheduled to be held starting from November 20 until December 18. As expected, the World Cup in Qatar will be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup will cost the country about $200 billion, taking into account the construction of stadiums, subways, new roads, hotels, and large-scale reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.