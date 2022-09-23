https://sputniknews.com/20220923/oil-tumbles-on-recession-fears-us-crude-below-80-after-almost-8-drop-on-week-1101154029.html

Oil Tumbles on Recession Fears, US Crude Below $80 After Almost 8% Drop on Week

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Oil prices tumbled on Friday as recession fears gripped global markets, with investors sending US crude below the key $80 per barrel mark... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, settled down Friday’s trade at $78.74 per barrel, down $4.75, or 5.7%, on the day.For the week, the so-called WTI crude was down 7.5% amid risk-aversion across markets after central banks from the Federal Reserve to the Bank of England raised interest rates sharply this week in a desperate bid to fight inflation.Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for oil, settled at $86.15, down $4.31, or 4.8% on the day, after an intraday drop to $85.51.For the week, Brent was down 5.7% for its biggest weekly decline since the end of August.This is despite the market remaining tight on supply and producer group OPEC+ appearing willing to cut output further, even without delivering on export quotas it has set for itself.The European Union ratcheted up, on Thursday, its plans to put a cap on the price of Russian oil — a measure aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to fund its military campaign in Ukraine.Nigeria's Oil Minister Timipre Marlin Sylva, speaking on behalf of producer alliance OPEC+, meanwhile, threatened a cut in global crude output if prices continued to fall.Neither announcement made much of an impact on the market.

