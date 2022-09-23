Modi Slams 'Urban Naxals' For Stalling Sardar Sarovar Dam Construction, Says Even Nehru Supported It
© AP Photo / Pankaj NangiaIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
© AP Photo / Pankaj Nangia
Speaking at the National Environment Conference, the Indian prime minister said the country is focused on green growth and green jobs, in particular highlighting India's goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Conference of Environment Ministers at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Friday, criticizing "Urban Naxals" for protesting against the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and, as a result, stalling it by several years.
He mentioned India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, as an example, recalling that Nehru himself was a strong supporter of the dam.
"You will be surprised to know that the foundation stone of this Sardar Sarovar Dam was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru after independence… But all the Urban Naxals [Indian radical communists] came to the ground and campaigned fiercely against the dam. An anti-environment campaign was launched against the dam," Modi stated.
Modi said that the development of Ekta Nagar is a prime example of an environmental pilgrimage when it comes to water conservation, forests, and tourism.
He also added that the Gujarat conference is being held at a time when India is setting new environmental goals.
"India has set a target of net zero till the year 2070. Now the focus of the country is on growth, on green jobs. And to achieve all these goals, the role of the environment ministry of every state is enormous," PM Modi said at the inauguration of the National Conference of Environment Ministers.
The prime minister further explained that India is a rapidly developing economy and that it is also constantly strengthening its ecology.
“Over the years, the number of lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards has increased. New excitement has returned since the return of the cheetah to Madhya Pradesh a few days ago,” the prime minister concluded.