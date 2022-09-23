https://sputniknews.com/20220923/modi-slams-urban-naxals-for-stalling-sardar-sarovar-dam-construction-says-even-nehru-supported-it-1101140629.html

Modi Slams 'Urban Naxals' For Stalling Sardar Sarovar Dam Construction, Says Even Nehru Supported It

Modi Slams 'Urban Naxals' For Stalling Sardar Sarovar Dam Construction, Says Even Nehru Supported It

Speaking at the National Environment Conference, the Indian prime minister said the country is focused on green growth and green jobs, in particular... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T18:59+0000

2022-09-23T18:59+0000

2022-09-23T18:59+0000

india

narendra modi

ecology

dam

gujarat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099604871_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1371065470ebd296ecbdb34521bfd175.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Conference of Environment Ministers at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Friday, criticizing "Urban Naxals" for protesting against the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and, as a result, stalling it by several years. He mentioned India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, as an example, recalling that Nehru himself was a strong supporter of the dam.Modi said that the development of Ekta Nagar is a prime example of an environmental pilgrimage when it comes to water conservation, forests, and tourism.He also added that the Gujarat conference is being held at a time when India is setting new environmental goals.The prime minister further explained that India is a rapidly developing economy and that it is also constantly strengthening its ecology.

https://sputniknews.com/20220923/india-set-to-achieve-net-zero-emissions-by-2070-science--technology-minister-says-1101120583.html

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alan Dzhigkaev

Alan Dzhigkaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alan Dzhigkaev

narendra modi, ecology, dam, gujarat