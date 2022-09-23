'Liked Modi Before Meeting Modi': Jaishankar Recalls 1st Encounter With India's PM

https://sputniknews.com/20220923/liked-modi-before-meeting-modi-jaishankar-recalls-1st-encounter-with-indias-pm-1101115667.html

India's Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his crisis management and always being there when the country needs him.During his speech on the occasion of the release of Modi's new book "Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery" in New York, Jaishankar recalled a conversation with Modi apparently in connection with India’s evacuation effort from Afghanistan following an attack on the Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif. In January 2016, terrorists tried to enter the Indian Consulate compound in the city, located in close proximity to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, but were captured by security forces. At the time, Jaishankar was serving as foreign secretary of India.Jaishankar also said he assured the prime minister that help was on the way, to which Modi replied: "Accha jab khatam ho jayega, mujhe phone kar dena (When it all ends, call me)." Even after he told Modi that it "might take a couple of more hours and that I would call up at his office," the prime minister reiterated, "Mujhe phone kar dena (Call me please).”The Indian foreign minister also stressed that Modi always adheres to the national interest and regularly seeks counsel, “What should and shouldn’t he say?".When asked about Modi's influence on Indian politics, Jaishankar didn't hesitate to say that he "liked Mr. Modi before meeting Mr. Modi," suggesting that he is "a product of change" himself.

