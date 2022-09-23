International
Lavrov, Guterres Confirm Need for Full Implementation of Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, Guterres Confirm Need for Full Implementation of Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW, September 23 (Sputnik)
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports — Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne — were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.
Lavrov, Guterres Confirm Need for Full Implementation of Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

01:51 GMT 23.09.2022
