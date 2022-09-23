https://sputniknews.com/20220923/khartoum-praises-russias-stance-on-sudan-eyeing-development-of-ties-with-moscow---leader-1101158748.html

Khartoum Praises Russia’s Stance on Sudan, Eyeing Development of Ties With Moscow - Leader

Khartoum Praises Russia’s Stance on Sudan, Eyeing Development of Ties With Moscow - Leader

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Khartoum appreciates and commends Russia's stance toward Sudan and hopes for the development of relations with Moscow, Abdel-Fattah...

"Firstly, I am so pleased with this meeting with a friendly country that supported Sudan and is still by the side of Sudan. We appreciate and commend Russia’s stance toward Sudan. We hope our relations develop in a way that achieves the objectives," Burhan told the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.Lavrov, for his part, told Burhan that Moscow was ready to support the normalization of the situation in Sudan.In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023, and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.

