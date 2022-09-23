https://sputniknews.com/20220923/indian-lawmaker-cleans-toilet-at-school-with-bare-hands-praised-for-challenging-hi-fi-leaders-1101136210.html

Indian Lawmaker Cleans Toilet at School With Bare Hands, Praised For Challenging 'Hi-Fi Leaders'

Indian Lawmaker Cleans Toilet at School With Bare Hands, Praised For Challenging 'Hi-Fi Leaders'

The BJP's youth wing is currently organizing a cleanliness campaign, launched on September 17, also Prime Minister Modi's birthday. The drive will continue...

A lawmaker from India's Madhya Pradesh may have gone a bit too far with the federal government's "Clean India Mission" by opting to clean a washroom at a girls' school with his bare hands.Janardan Mishra, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the state's Rewa district, posted a video of his act on Twitter, claiming that he cleaned the toilet as per a public program launched by the party's youth wing -- the BJP Yuva Morcha.Meanwhile, netizens appreciated the toilet cleaning exercise."Thank you very much! If the leaders serve the country like this, then the divide between the poor and the rich will also end. And you will continue to get the love of the people. you are the true leader," another added.

