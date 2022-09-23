https://sputniknews.com/20220923/india-set-to-achieve-net-zero-emissions-by-2070-science--technology-minister-says-1101120583.html
India Set to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2070, Science & Technology Minister Says
India wants to shift 50 percent of its energy requirements to renewable sources by 2030. The country is already building an environmentally friendly pilot plant in the city of Panipat in the state of Haryana.
India's Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh has told the Global Forum on Accelerating Clean Energy that the government is working further to transform the country's energy sector, with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.
“India is continually working towards transforming the energy landscape of the country with significant clean energy share,” Singh said on Friday.
The minister also announced the launch of the “Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries,” developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, the EU, and the UK at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum-2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
According to Singh, the main goals of the newly launched mission are to "fill the void by identifying gaps and challenges in existing biorefinery value chains, prioritizing eight key actions to support the mission, and guiding the mission's overall path towards achieving its goal."
India's science and technology minister also stressed that a 10-ton-per-day pilot plant with integrated enzyme production is under construction in Panipat, Haryana, which will be operational by December 2022.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) plans to supply the domestically produced enzyme to a commercial 2G ethanol plant, which is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2024.