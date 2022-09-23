https://sputniknews.com/20220923/india-set-to-achieve-net-zero-emissions-by-2070-science--technology-minister-says-1101120583.html

India Set to Achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2070, Science & Technology Minister Says

India wants to shift 50 percent of its energy requirements to renewable sources by 2030. The country is already building an environmentally friendly pilot... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

India's Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh has told the Global Forum on Accelerating Clean Energy that the government is working further to transform the country's energy sector, with the aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.The minister also announced the launch of the “Innovation Roadmap of the Mission Integrated Biorefineries,” developed by co-leads and active inputs from Brazil, Canada, the EU, and the UK at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum-2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. India's science and technology minister also stressed that a 10-ton-per-day pilot plant with integrated enzyme production is under construction in Panipat, Haryana, which will be operational by December 2022.Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) plans to supply the domestically produced enzyme to a commercial 2G ethanol plant, which is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2024.

