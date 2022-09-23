https://sputniknews.com/20220923/hungarys-foreign-minister-gives-high-rating-to-cooperation-with-russias-gazprom-1101111882.html

Hungary's Foreign Minister Gives High Rating to Cooperation With Russia's Gazprom

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday gave a high rating to cooperation with Russian energy company Gazprom. 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

"We have very comprehensive cooperation in the field of energy. For us, it is extremely important to ensure that the energy supply to the country is safe. We would like to avoid the situation when any Hungarian house, or family, or company would be limited in using gas or oil products," Szijjarto told journalists after the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.The minister noted that Hungary's cooperation with Gazprom "has been going on in a very fair manner," adding that Budapest has been receiving "the increased volume of gas deliveries on daily basis" since September 1. Moreover, Szijjarto said that additional 5.8 million cubic meters of Russian gas have been coming via the TurkStream pipeline, adding that TurkStream "is basically the only safe, reliable, and predictable delivery root currently."In September 2021, Hungary and Gazprom struck a deal involving supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually for the next 15 years. The contract prompted an outcry among Western nations, while Kiev claimed that it undermined Ukraine’s status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to have it delivered.In late August, Szijjarto said that Budapest came to an agreement with Gazprom on the supply of additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas daily starting from September 1.

