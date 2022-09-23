https://sputniknews.com/20220923/gop-congressman-matt-gaetz-likely-to-dodge-charges-in-sex-trafficking-probe-1101155739.html

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Likely to Dodge Charges in Sex-Trafficking Probe

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz Likely to Dodge Charges in Sex-Trafficking Probe

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is less likely to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after prosecutors recommended against doing so, the Washington Post reported... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T21:35+0000

2022-09-23T21:35+0000

2022-09-23T21:35+0000

americas

us

matt gaetz

sex trafficking

doj

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/97/1077049704_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c5ed62f8bfc1443acb0c46aec51ff8.jpg

According to the report, prosecutors are concerned about the credibility of the two central witnesses. One is an ex-girlfriend of Gaetz’s, and the other is Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector and a personal friend of Gaetz’s. Accordingly, they have recommended against pressing charges they’re afraid won’t stick.The DOJ has made no official comment on the matter of the prosecutors’ recommendations. However, it is rare for their counsel to go unheeded.However, the case gets weirder. Stephen Alford, a Florida business executive, has separately pleaded guilty to trying to extort Gaetz’s father, a former Florida state lawmaker, for $25 million with promises he could get Gaetz a presidential pardon from Trump. Alford later claimed the offer was a lie, but was given 5 years in prison for wire fraud.Gaetz is a strong supporter of Trump’s and has promoted the former president's claims that the November 2020 election was marred by fraud by Democrats. Last month, Trump endorsed the Florida congressman's re-election bid.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us, matt gaetz, sex trafficking, doj