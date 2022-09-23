International
Germany Says EU Companies Should Stop Providing Funding to Mines in Russia - Reports
Germany Says EU Companies Should Stop Providing Funding to Mines in Russia - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany calls for a ban on EU companies providing funding to metal and rare-earth mines in Russia, the Financial Times reported on Friday. 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Poland, Ireland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania plan to propose a ban on Russian LNG, put restrictions on nuclear energy cooperation, ban legal entities registered in the European Union from receiving funding from organizations associated with Russia and impose other restrictive measures as part of new EU sanctions against Russia.Germany is also pushing for tougher sanctions, the newspaper reported, adding that Berlin urged to impose a ban on uranium imports from Russia, as well as further sanctions against banks and individuals.Germany also wants EU countries to stop exporting specialized coal used to refine oil in Russia, according to the newspaper.Reports about the introduction of the next package of sanctions against Russia appeared amid the decision of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, to hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.The EU has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow.
Germany Says EU Companies Should Stop Providing Funding to Mines in Russia - Reports

19:41 GMT 23.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany calls for a ban on EU companies providing funding to metal and rare-earth mines in Russia, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Poland, Ireland, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania plan to propose a ban on Russian LNG, put restrictions on nuclear energy cooperation, ban legal entities registered in the European Union from receiving funding from organizations associated with Russia and impose other restrictive measures as part of new EU sanctions against Russia.
Germany is also pushing for tougher sanctions, the newspaper reported, adding that Berlin urged to impose a ban on uranium imports from Russia, as well as further sanctions against banks and individuals.
Germany also wants EU countries to stop exporting specialized coal used to refine oil in Russia, according to the newspaper.
Reports about the introduction of the next package of sanctions against Russia appeared amid the decision of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, to hold referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27.
The EU has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow.
