International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20220923/german-toilet-paper-makers-could-go-down-the-drain-amid-energy-crisis-1101135552.html
German Toilet Paper Makers Could Go Down the Drain Amid Energy Crisis
German Toilet Paper Makers Could Go Down the Drain Amid Energy Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German toilet paper manufacturers are facing bankruptcy as rising energy prices upend their fuel-intensive business model, with Hakle, one... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-23T12:03+0000
2022-09-23T12:03+0000
energy crisis in europe
toilet paper
germany
energy crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101135353_0:126:3193:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_b084da58efdc2e32471830c2be77b63d.jpg
"It pressed us too much and we were losing too much money," Volker Jung, Hakle's managing director, said of the price rises, as quoted by the newspaper. "I don’t think the wave of insolvencies can be stopped unless we have an [energy price] cap."German manufacturers have been hit by rising transport costs, the strength of the dollar, as well as the closure of Nord Stream 1, the gas pipeline from Russia that used to power German industry, amid disputes over sanctions the EU imposed on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.Toilet roll makers are among those hardest hit as the energy crisis unfold. To produce a single 2-meter-wide 'mother roll' of toilet paper at its Mainz-Kostheim plant, Hakle's competitor Essity requires enough gas to heat a family home for weeks in winter. For now, the hygiene products has managed to find alternative sources of fuel and raise prices, with Lotus toilet rolls selling for 18% more.In addition, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has put together a 65 billion euro ($63.5 billion) anti-inflation package. However, paper industry insiders say this may not be enough to ward off de-industrialization, .
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101135353_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7597e9f396770e5f3e7934900a4c97ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
toilet paper, germany, energy crisis
toilet paper, germany, energy crisis

German Toilet Paper Makers Could Go Down the Drain Amid Energy Crisis

12:03 GMT 23.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / INA FASSBENDERA picture taken on photo on March 16, 2020 shows a shopping cart with toilet paper and mineral water at a supermarket in Dortmund
A picture taken on photo on March 16, 2020 shows a shopping cart with toilet paper and mineral water at a supermarket in Dortmund - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / INA FASSBENDER
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German toilet paper manufacturers are facing bankruptcy as rising energy prices upend their fuel-intensive business model, with Hakle, one of the country's best known brands, filing for insolvency at the beginning of September, the Financial Times reports.
"It pressed us too much and we were losing too much money," Volker Jung, Hakle's managing director, said of the price rises, as quoted by the newspaper. "I don’t think the wave of insolvencies can be stopped unless we have an [energy price] cap."
German manufacturers have been hit by rising transport costs, the strength of the dollar, as well as the closure of Nord Stream 1, the gas pipeline from Russia that used to power German industry, amid disputes over sanctions the EU imposed on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.
Toilet roll makers are among those hardest hit as the energy crisis unfold. To produce a single 2-meter-wide 'mother roll' of toilet paper at its Mainz-Kostheim plant, Hakle's competitor Essity requires enough gas to heat a family home for weeks in winter. For now, the hygiene products has managed to find alternative sources of fuel and raise prices, with Lotus toilet rolls selling for 18% more.
In addition, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has put together a 65 billion euro ($63.5 billion) anti-inflation package. However, paper industry insiders say this may not be enough to ward off de-industrialization, .
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала