Finland to Restrict Entry, Transit From Russia in Coming Days - Foreign Minister

Finland to Restrict Entry, Transit From Russia in Coming Days - Foreign Minister

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Finland will restrict the transit of Russians with Schengen visas, as well as the entry of Russian tourists into the country, in the... 23.09.2022

Since September 19, Finland has been the only EU country bordering Russia with a land border open to Russians. Earlier on Friday, the Finnish authorities announced that a decision in principle to ban tourism and transit from Russia had been made.The minister noted that the decision would come into force in the coming days."There is no exact date, but this is a tough decision. All tourist flows across the border will be blocked. This applies both to those who travel on Schengen visas previously issued by Finland, and to those who travel on Schengen visas issued by other countries," Haavisto said.He noted that the preferential procedure for obtaining visas for property owners will be closed.The minister noted that a fundamental decision had been made, and all involved departments were urgently clarifying legal details.Finland was one of the main transit countries for Russians especially after EU countries closed its airspace for Russian planes and flights coming from Russia after Moscow initiated a special military operation in Ukraine. In recent months, a number of senior Finnish politicians had been in favor of imposing visa restrictions on Russians.Earlier in the month, Poland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania agreed to put restrictions on Russians trying to enter their countries. Spokesman of the Polish government Piotr Muller said that Russians would not be able to come to these EU states even with Schengen visas issued by third countries.

