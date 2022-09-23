International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
EU Struggles to Find More Russian Individuals to Target With Sanctions, Reports Say
EU Struggles to Find More Russian Individuals to Target With Sanctions, Reports Say
23.09.2022
"There are no big fish left," one of the sources told the newspaper, adding that "we've already got the full collection of oligarchs and everybody in the political and defense establishments."Despite the fact that European diplomats are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against media workers, the EU "does not like to blacklist media people," according to the source.Another source said that Russia lacks "unicorns" that the EU could potentially sanction. The "unicorn" is a start-up company that reached a valuation of $1 billion without being listed on the stock market.The EU has introduced seven packages of sanctions against Russia since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in late February. Among other targets, restrictions applied to Russian government and military officials, business people, and a number of prominent media officials, including Sputnik and RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan.
EU Struggles to Find More Russian Individuals to Target With Sanctions, Reports Say

08:31 GMT 23.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is struggling to find any more Russians to sanction as all "big fish" have already been targeted, the EUobserver online newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
"There are no big fish left," one of the sources told the newspaper, adding that "we've already got the full collection of oligarchs and everybody in the political and defense establishments."
Despite the fact that European diplomats are considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against media workers, the EU "does not like to blacklist media people," according to the source.
Another source said that Russia lacks "unicorns" that the EU could potentially sanction. The "unicorn" is a start-up company that reached a valuation of $1 billion without being listed on the stock market.
Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and the Baltic Pipe from Denmark to Poland are stored at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
World
EU's Anti-Russian Sanctions May Affect Oil Transportation Through Danish Straits - Reports
14 September, 02:22 GMT
The EU has introduced seven packages of sanctions against Russia since the start of hostilities in Ukraine in late February. Among other targets, restrictions applied to Russian government and military officials, business people, and a number of prominent media officials, including Sputnik and RT Editor-In-Chief Margarita Simonyan.
