Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

VIENNA (Sputnik) - 23.09.2022

"Yes, our possibilities are exhausted. Of course, we are in the process of searching for alternative premises. But this cannot be a solution in the long term," Achrainer said, adding that soon there will simply be no free places at reception and accommodation points for refugees, because "we have reached the capacity limit of our facilities."The agency is not allowed to provide more places for arriving refugees due to fire and general safety reasons, Achrainer said, adding that the numbers are certainly always mobile, and many refugees who have arrived in Austria leave for other countries.Answering the question about the increase in energy prices for households that provided Ukrainian refugees with shelter, Achrainer said that he was also concerned about this issue.Achrainer explained that refugee movements always occur in waves, which means that when conditions such as security, food supply or temperature change, people hit the road.On August 8, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, reported that 7.6 million Ukrainian nationals had entered the EU from Ukraine and Moldova since the beginning of the Russian military operation in February.

