Democrats Provide Weak Response to GOP Migrant Stunts

2022-09-23T09:28+0000

by any means necessary

radio

haiti

inflation

mumia abu-jamal

palestine

julian assange

migration

ukraine

united nations

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the Federal Reserve’s third interest rate hike in order to combat inflation and why raising the interest rate likely won’t achieve the inflation target set by the Fed, how the Fed’s actions influence the central banks of the world and cause those banks to raise their own domestic interest rates, why increasing prices are a result of corporate price gouging and why the media and politicians are ignoring that fact, and what the future of the economy holds as interest rate hikes threaten to deepen the ongoing recession.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss recent protests over the government’s plan to end subsidies for fuel and more than double the price of fuel, how the IMF and western nations have contributed to this crisis, the racist coverage of Haitians and violence by the mainstream media, and the role of the government of the Dominican Republic in the fuel crisis and broader exploitation and destabilization of Haiti.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature an analysis by political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal on the struggle against occupation and apartheid in Palestine and the struggle to free Julian Assange.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the racist political stunts by GOP governors who have sent migrants to New York City, Washington, DC, and Martha’s Vineyard and why the Democrats’ portrayal of their position on immigration as progressive is not true, the absurd comments by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blaming communism for recent surges in migration rather than sanctions and capitalism, and the speeches by US President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly continuing to promote false narratives about Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

