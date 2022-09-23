https://sputniknews.com/20220923/death-toll-from-migrant-shipwreck-off-syrian-coast-rises-to-77-1101150006.html

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises to 77

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises to 77

CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 77 migrants died in the shipwreck off the coast of the Syrian city of Tartus, the country's health minister said on Friday. 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T16:45+0000

2022-09-23T16:45+0000

2022-09-23T16:45+0000

world

middle east

syria

lebanon

shipwreck

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101149860_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_babb7e122037884296f281d4e9aae8ee.jpg

"The death toll from the shipwreck has increased to 77 people, another 20 are receiving medical care in hospital," Hassan al-Ghabbash said, as quoted by Syrian state news agency SANA.The rescue operation has been going on since Thursday.On Thursday night, the head of Syrian seaports administration, Samir Kubrusli, told Syrian Sham FM radio that rescue operations were suspended due to high waves, adding that the Lebanese authorities did not warn Damascus about the missing boat with migrants and contacted Syrian authorities only after the incident.According to Syrian media, the ship left Lebanon to reach Cyprus a few days ago, and on board were citizens of Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, as well as people with unknown citizenship. One survivor said the number of passengers was around 150, Syrian media added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220921/its-gonna-be-tough-for-millions-ifrc-head-warns-sanctions-may-aggravate-situation-in-syria-1101053782.html

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, syria, lebanon, shipwreck