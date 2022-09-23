https://sputniknews.com/20220923/climate-protester-sets-own-body-part-on-fire-at-tennis-tournament-in-london---video-1101150964.html

Climate Protester Sets Own Body Part on Fire at Tennis Tournament in London - Video

Shortly after setting his arm alight, the activist appeared to put out the fire himself before security personnel reached him. 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

As tennis legend Roger Federer was about to play his last-ever match in his career during the Laver Cup tournament at the O2 Arena in London, a climate activist attempted to set at least part of himself on fire at the venue.The 20-year-old protester, Kai, is a member of a group called “End UK Private Jets,” which, as its name suggests, protests the use of private jets in the country and claims that “carbon emissions in 2022 are genocide,” MailOnline reports.According to the newspaper, the protester interrupted the second set of a men's singles match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman with his stuntA video of the incident shows the activist setting his arm alight and then quickly putting out the fire. He can then be seen sitting calmly and waiting for security personnel to drag him away.

