Christian Conservatives Slam California Governor's Jesus Quote in 'Satanic' Pro-Abortion Ads

Conservative US Christian groups have condemned California's Democrat governor for quoting Jesus in pro-abortion adverts.Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted images of the billboard posters, offering abortion services in California to women in states with laws limiting use of the procedure.One included verse 12:31 from the Gospel of Mark, where Jesus says: "Love your neighbour as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these."Newsom is running the ads in seven other states at the expense of his gubernatorial election campaign donors.Jay Sekulow, chief counsel at the American Centre for Law and Justice and a member of former president Donald Trump's legal team, called Newsom's use of scripture "disgusting". "Wow...So murdering your innocent unborn child is somehow 'loving your neighbor'," tweeted podcast The Christian Outlook. "Let's all pray for Gavin Newsom, that he might get saved and see the value God places on every life, born and unborn."Criticism also came from Roman Catholic clergymen and organisations — significantly as Pro-abortion Democrat President Joe Biden has regularly touted his Catholic faith to win votes.Father Ryan Hilderbrand from Indiana, one of the states targeted by the Democrat ad campaign, called the adverts "satanic"."Imagining the devil in his advertising office at the top of the highest skyscraper in hell giggling to himself as Gavin Newsom uses Jesus’ own words to support killing babies," tweeted 'media ministry' Catholic Answers. "No surprise here. Satan, having no imagination, can only ‘create’ by perverting the good not of his making. Likewise, it seems, for Gavin Newsom."The US Supreme Court's decision in June this year to reverse its 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling has allowed states to enforce pre-existing or new legislation restricting access to abortion. The five-decade-old opinion stated that the 14th amendment right to privacy meant the state could not interfere between doctors and patient.

