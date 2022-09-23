https://sputniknews.com/20220923/china-russia-want-greater-role-for-india-brazil--south-africa-in-drive-to-reform-unsc-1101115472.html

China, Russia Want Greater Role for India, Brazil & South Africa In Drive to Reform UNSC
2022-09-23

China, Russia Want Greater Role for India, Brazil & South Africa In Drive to Reform UNSC

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has blamed China for blocking New Delhi's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

China and Russia have said that they back the aspirations of India, Brazil and South Africa to play a “greater role” at the UN, as the foreign ministers of the BRICS states - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - met for their annual meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.The statement also stressed the “importance” of the G-20 group of nations' role in ensuring that the global governance system remains “inclusive” when representing the interests of developing countries.“They expressed their firm view that the G20 should continue to function in a productive manner, focusing on the delivery of concrete outcomes, taking decisions by consensus,” said the joint statement, which also expressed support for Indonesia's presidency of the G20 ahead of the Bali summit in October.At another meeting attended by the foreign ministers of India, Brazil, Japan and Germany, the four top diplomats focused exclusively on reforms in the Security Council.The IGN is an intra-UN group tasked with the process to carry out reforms in the UN Security Council.The foreign ministers alleged that “concerted attempts” by some parties to stall reform of the UNSC's membership, and they backed the process of “gradually moving the process towards text-based negotiations” in taking the reform process to its logical conclusion.India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is leading New Delhi’s delegation to the UNGA this year, called again on Thursday called for an “immediate end” to hostilities in Ukraine, as he pointed out the “consequences” of the western sanctions against Russia were being felt globally.

