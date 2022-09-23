https://sputniknews.com/20220923/canada-braces-for-the-canadian-version-of-hurricane-sandy-come-saturday-1101112129.html

Canada Braces for the “Canadian Version of Hurricane Sandy” Come Saturday

Canada Braces for the “Canadian Version of Hurricane Sandy” Come Saturday

Hurricane Fiona, which ripped through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, has killed at least five people and left more than a million... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-23T04:04+0000

2022-09-23T04:04+0000

2022-09-23T04:04+0000

americas

hurricane

hurricane season

canada

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100914078_0:172:1648:1099_1920x0_80_0_0_de62b9ed378b8b0eeb6f8e6c53c5793e.jpg

A Category Four hurricane can cause catastrophic damage with wind gusts between 130 and 156 mph. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this kind of hurricane has the capability to knock down roofs, the exterior walls of some buildings, snap or uproot trees and down power poles with power outages lasting “weeks to possibly months.”Hurricane Fiona is now tracking north, with sustained winds at 130 mph sideswiping the East Coast with waves possibly reaching heights of 8 to 10 feet, and is expected to reach the Canadian Maritimes. Meteorologists are predicting it to be the strongest storm in history for the area.The hurricane will transition into a bombogenesis by the time it hits the area. A bombogenesis or “bomb cyclone” is a “mid-latitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb (millibar) in 24 hours,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Millibars are a measure of atmospheric pressure.The state of Maine will experience wind gusts of up to 50 mph and may also experience power outages with five to 10-foot waves a few hundred miles offshore, as the state will experience Fiona in its Category Three stage. The storm has moved about 1,200 miles southwest of Halifax as of Thursday morning and will hit Nova Scotia, where locals have been told to begin preparing for the storm’s destruction, which is expected to hit Saturday morning."This could be Canada's version of (Hurricane) Sandy," added Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist for Canada's hurricane center in reference to a hurricane which destroyed 24 states and caused $78.7 billion in damage.Meteorologists have used weather forecasting models that predict Fiona will bring pressure of 925 to 944 millibars, putting it in the category of a Category Four hurricane as it moves from Nova Scotia to the Gulf of St. Lawrence.On Wednesday, the White House approved of a federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico over the course of the next month after the US territory was destroyed by Hurricane Fiona. The hurricane, which unloaded up to 30 inches of rain in some parts of the territory and cut off access to power and clean water, has spiraled into a Category Four monster.

https://sputniknews.com/20220918/catastrophic-hurricane-fiona-makes-landfall-in-puerto-rico-after-shuttering-islands-power-grid-1100936630.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

hurricane, hurricane season, canada