Biden's Hypocritical UN Address; Economic Protests in Belgium; Right Wing Set to Win in Italy

Biden's Hypocritical UN Address; Economic Protests in Belgium; Right Wing Set to Win in Italy

President Biden is taking heat for his protestations against taking territory by force as the US illegally occupies the oil fields of Syria.

Biden's Hypocritical UN Address; Economic Protests in Belgium; Right Wing Set to Win in Italy President Biden is taking heat for his protestations against taking territory by force as the US illegally occupies the oil fields of Syria.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. President Biden is taking heat for his protestations against taking territory by force in a UN speech as the US illegally occupies the oil fields of Syria. Also, Russia begins implementation of its partial mobilization.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss DC neocon policy. The Biden administration is pushing a simultaneous escalation of force against two nuclear powers. Also, we discuss the CIA's long clandestine war against Russia in Ukraine and Chinese President Xi Jinping orders his military to prepare for war.K. J. Noh, Peace Activist, Writer, Teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. South Korea's new president was caught on a hot mic criticizing the Biden administration. Also, the US military uses Chinese hardware for many components of its high tech weapons.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Ray McGovern argues that the US public is being brainwashed into accepting an extinction level war against Russia. Also, we discuss how Russia's partial mobilization will change the dynamics of the Ukraine military crisis.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is taking heat for his protestations against taking territory by force as the US illegally occupies the oil fields of Syria. Also, a new probe finds that the Israelis deliberately assassinated Shireen Abu Akleh.Alex Suarez, regional election observer last year for the Venezuelan elections, co-founder of North Florida's Hands Off Venezuela, joins us to discuss the Global South. As the US claims that Nicholas Maduro is a dictator, his PSUV party approval rating is triple that of all other parties combined.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Fed has raised interest rates again ostensibly to fight inflation but most economists predict that it will drive the nation into a deep recession or worse. Also, thousands take to the streets in Belgium against soaring energy prices.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Ghanaians mark the birthday of Kwame Nkrumah. Also, we discuss the US agenda of hegemony in Africa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

