Aw Shuck Zuck!

The conservative think tank the Center for Renewing America has filed a complaint against Facebook and Meta* CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan...

The conservative group is a right-leaning nonprofit organization spearheaded by Russell Vought, who was the director of the Office of Management and Budget under former President Donald Trump. According to InfluenceWatch, CRA’s staff is made up of several former Trump administration officials. The news of the complaints comes just hours after it was revealed that former President Donald Trump may be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram after he was suspended for two years following the January 6, 2021 riots on Capitol Hill.The CRA filed two complaints with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), one against Zuckerberg and Chan, and the second against three groups including the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) and the National Vote at Home Institute (NVAHI). The complaints allege that Zuckerberg hired political and business strategist David Plouffe—who ran former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign—to lead the scheme.The CRA has accused Chan and Zuckerberg of creating million-dollar grants and having Plouffe send the money to Democratic groups in swing states, while Plouffe used the CTCL, the CEIR, and the NVAHI, which are nonprofit groups, to pull off the “scheme”. Those three groups are tax-exempt, but the CRA argues that the exemption is improper in the case of these grants and that taxes should have been paid on the hefty donations."But, of course, then they would not have been able to take a tax deduction, so they disguised the political nature of their donations and shuffled them through 'charitable' intermediaries, making ordinary Americans foot the bill," the CRA added.*Meta is a company banned in Russia

