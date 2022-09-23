Armenia and Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other of Ceasefire Violations on Border
Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire later on September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect late on September 14.
Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries accused each other of ceasefire violations on joint border on Friday morning.
The Armenian defense ministry said the Azerbaijan forces opened fire at the Armenian positions in the country's east. As a result of "retaliatory actions," the fire was ceased, the ministry stressed, adding that Armenia suffered no losses.
"At 07:40 [local time, 03:40 GMT] on September 23, Azerbaijani forces once again violated the ceasefire regime, opening fire ... at Armenian positions on the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry, in turn, said that Armenia shelled its positions in 3 border regions.
"From the evening of September 22 until the morning of September 23, Armenian armed forces units on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlements of [three border regions] ... The Azerbaijani army units took adequate response measures," the ministry said in a statement.
In the night from September 12-13, new clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of ongoing shelling and reported losses in their ranks.
By the morning of September 13, the parties agreed on a ceasefire. Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that a truce was achieved thanks to Russia's efforts, including a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to the Russian official, despite the ceasefire, there is still a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
On September 13, the CSTO Permanent Council held an extraordinary meeting, during which its members expressed extreme concern about the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and considered proposals to activate the CSTO mechanisms for the resolution of the conflict. The CSTO Collective Security Council reached an agreement to send a mission led by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Armenia.
To date, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, with the parties accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.
