75-Year-Old Ailing Mother in India Opts For Euthanasia After Her 11 Kids Refuse to Care For Her
In 2018, Indian lawmakers legalized passive euthanasia and living wills, giving the fundamental "right to die with dignity" to terminally ill patients who refuse to take medical treatment. However, in the absence of a living will, whether a patient is taken off life support is at the discretion of family and doctors.
Left to fend for herself, a 75-year-old ailing woman and a mother of 11 children in Karnataka, filed a mercy killing petition on Friday before India's President Droupadi Murmu through the district administration, as she is facing unbearable physical and psychological pain.
Hailing from Ranganatha Nagar area, the woman -- Puttavva Hanumantappa Kottura -- wrote in her petition that despite having given birth to seven sons and four daughters, and having all the wealth, none of them are willing to take care of her at this age, IANS news agency reported.
According to local media reports, Kottura, who owns 30 acres of land and also had seven residential houses and flats, was spotted on the steps of Haveri District Commissioners' Office sitting alone and weeping.
The woman told reporters that with all her ailments it is now very difficult for her to live, and that is why she has decided to take such a drastic step.