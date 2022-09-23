https://sputniknews.com/20220923/75-year-old-ailing-mother-in-india-opts-for-euthanasia-after-her-11-kids-refuse-to-care-for-her-1101114761.html

75-Year-Old Ailing Mother in India Opts For Euthanasia After Her 11 Kids Refuse to Care For Her

In 2018, Indian lawmakers legalized passive euthanasia and living wills, giving the fundamental "right to die with dignity" to terminally ill patients who... 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

Left to fend for herself, a 75-year-old ailing woman and a mother of 11 children in Karnataka, filed a mercy killing petition on Friday before India's President Droupadi Murmu through the district administration, as she is facing unbearable physical and psychological pain.Hailing from Ranganatha Nagar area, the woman -- Puttavva Hanumantappa Kottura -- wrote in her petition that despite having given birth to seven sons and four daughters, and having all the wealth, none of them are willing to take care of her at this age, IANS news agency reported. The woman told reporters that with all her ailments it is now very difficult for her to live, and that is why she has decided to take such a drastic step.

