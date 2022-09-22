https://sputniknews.com/20220922/women-not-wearing-hijab-are-no-less-muslim-indias-karnataka-government-tells-supreme-court-1101070777.html

Women Not Wearing Hijab Are 'No Less Muslim', India's Karnataka Government Tells Supreme Court

The controversy over colleges not allowing Muslim students to attend classes wearing the hijab has been raging in India for quite some time. Earlier, the... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

Women who do not wear hijab shouldn't be considered "less Muslim," India's Karnataka government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, claiming that it does not qualify as an Essential Religious Practice (ERP).The state further stressed that by allowing the hijab to be worn, it would be opening up the floodgates to all sorts of other demands - today one person says it is their right to wear hijab, and tomorrow another will say they want to wear a shawl, and so on. Navadgi concluded that a secular educational institution cannot have religious symbols.The court has invited the petitioners' counsel to make a rebuttal argument on the state opinion on Thursday.

