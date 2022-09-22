International
Boeing Charged With Misleading Investors Over 737 Max Safety, Fined $200Mn
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/west-hesitant-to-provide-ukraine-with-tanks-due-to-training-logistical-issues---reports-1101107618.html
West Hesitant to Provide Ukraine With Tanks Due to Training, Logistical Issues - Reports
West Hesitant to Provide Ukraine With Tanks Due to Training, Logistical Issues - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - States from the collective West are hesitant to provide US and German made M-1 Abrams and Leopard tanks because of operational... 22.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-22T21:27+0000
2022-09-22T21:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
germany
nato
ukraine
abrams tanks
german tanks
tanks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105808/85/1058088578_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_125ec2a76ce8cc1af81291f8c5bd5084.jpg
As Ukraine continues its Kharkiv offensive against Russian troops and considering Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent call for partial mobilization of the country’s armed forces, Kiev urges western states to provide them with US and German made heavy thanks, the report said on Thursday, citing seven sources familiar with the issue.The hesitation is based on operational and logistical issues, the report added. Ukraine knows how to operate soviet-era tanks, but western battle tanks use different technology and require proper maintenance, according to the report.Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges quoted in the report said western tanks would upgrade Kiev’s armed capabilities as they could strike from longer ranges and retreat before any suppression forces are carried out by the Russian army.In the past months, countries, many from the former Warsaw Pact who still have Soviet-era military arsenals, have steadily delivered equipment to Ukraine. Poland sent 250 T-72 tanks in exchange for 250 M-1s. Others such as Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic have also contributed.The Collective West and Ukraine regularly collide on what Kiev considers being "insufficient" military aid in its fight against Russia’s special military operation. Many European countries have refused to provide certain types of vehicles, weapons, and ammunition to Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/ex-un-expert-if-us--nato-observed-un-charter-ukraine-crisis-would-have-been-solved-long-ago-1101104698.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105808/85/1058088578_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_022c353865846c59eed6813be28dbbd4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, germany, nato, ukraine, abrams tanks, german tanks, tanks
us, germany, nato, ukraine, abrams tanks, german tanks, tanks

West Hesitant to Provide Ukraine With Tanks Due to Training, Logistical Issues - Reports

21:27 GMT 22.09.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Melkonov / Go to the mediabankM1 Abrams tanks. File photo
M1 Abrams tanks. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Melkonov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - States from the collective West are hesitant to provide US and German made M-1 Abrams and Leopard tanks because of operational differences requiring training and logistics, Politico reported.
As Ukraine continues its Kharkiv offensive against Russian troops and considering Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent call for partial mobilization of the country’s armed forces, Kiev urges western states to provide them with US and German made heavy thanks, the report said on Thursday, citing seven sources familiar with the issue.
The hesitation is based on operational and logistical issues, the report added. Ukraine knows how to operate soviet-era tanks, but western battle tanks use different technology and require proper maintenance, according to the report.
Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges quoted in the report said western tanks would upgrade Kiev’s armed capabilities as they could strike from longer ranges and retreat before any suppression forces are carried out by the Russian army.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a primetime speech at Independence National Historical Park September 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ex-UN Expert: If US & NATO Observed UN Charter, Ukraine Crisis Would Have Been Solved Long Ago
20:06 GMT
In the past months, countries, many from the former Warsaw Pact who still have Soviet-era military arsenals, have steadily delivered equipment to Ukraine. Poland sent 250 T-72 tanks in exchange for 250 M-1s. Others such as Bulgaria, Romania and the Czech Republic have also contributed.
The Collective West and Ukraine regularly collide on what Kiev considers being "insufficient" military aid in its fight against Russia’s special military operation. Many European countries have refused to provide certain types of vehicles, weapons, and ammunition to Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала