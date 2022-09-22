International
LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Delivers Speech at UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine
Video: Sparks Fly as United Airlines Boeing 777 Drops Debris After Takeoff
Video: Sparks Fly as United Airlines Boeing 777 Drops Debris After Takeoff
Earlier, United Airlines reported that it had to remove 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service due to failed inspections of wing leading-edge panels.
A United Airlines flight en route from Newark Airport in New Jersey to Sao Paulo in Brazil had to make an emergency landing a few moments after taking off, according to the Daily Mail.A video that emerged on social media show sparks and debris falling to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport.After the incident, the aircraft had to dump fuel while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, after which it made a safe emergency landing at Newark Airport.According to reports, the aircraft was a Boeing 777-200ER.
14:11 GMT 22.09.2022
Maxim Minaev
Earlier, United Airlines reported that it had to remove 25 of its Boeing 777-200 airplanes from service due to failed inspections of wing leading-edge panels.
A United Airlines flight en route from Newark Airport in New Jersey to Sao Paulo in Brazil had to make an emergency landing a few moments after taking off, according to the Daily Mail.
A video that emerged on social media show sparks and debris falling to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport.
After the incident, the aircraft had to dump fuel while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, after which it made a safe emergency landing at Newark Airport.
According to reports, the aircraft was a Boeing 777-200ER.
