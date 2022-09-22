International
Boeing Charged With Misleading Investors Over 737 Max Safety, Fined $200Mn
US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses National Risk
US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses National Risk
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Taiwan is the sole source of advanced semiconductor microchips, which poses a risk to US national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
"The only country in the world that is a source of the most advanced semiconductors is Taiwan," Yellen said during an event hosted by The Atlantic. "I would regard that as a resilience risk and also a national security risk."
Moreover, the United States is highly dependent on China for certain supplies like lithium and processing of some of the minerals that go into electric batteries, Yellen added.
Yellen said that it is possible to both mine these minerals and process the minerals in the United States and other countries that the United States is comfortable with.
Last month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.
US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses National Risk

20:08 GMT 22.09.2022
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Fab 12A
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Fab 12A - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
© TSMC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Taiwan is the sole source of advanced semiconductor microchips, which poses a risk to US national security, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday.
"The only country in the world that is a source of the most advanced semiconductors is Taiwan," Yellen said during an event hosted by The Atlantic. "I would regard that as a resilience risk and also a national security risk."
Moreover, the United States is highly dependent on China for certain supplies like lithium and processing of some of the minerals that go into electric batteries, Yellen added.
President Joe Biden attends an event to support legislation that would encourage domestic manufacturing and strengthen supply chains for computer chips in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 9, 2022, in Washington. Just hours before Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to block a bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector, senior Biden aides met on a Thursday morning to plan for that exact scenario. They decided to keep pushing and working bipartisan relationships with legislators developed over 18 months, leading to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
Americas
US Commerce Department Unveils Plan to Allocate $50Bln for Semiconductor Sector, Reports Say
6 September, 13:17 GMT
Yellen said that it is possible to both mine these minerals and process the minerals in the United States and other countries that the United States is comfortable with.
Last month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.
